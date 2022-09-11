Asia Cup Final: Toss not a big factor highlights Shanaka, says ‘We are ready to bat first’

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is not worried about the toss factor as he thinks his side is well equipped to win both while chasing and setting targets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka who topped the Super Four standings are all pumped for the final as they look to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time. The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday as Sri Lanka and Pakistan meet at the Dubai International Stadium.

"See toss is a very important factor here, but still our batsman are very good at batting both first and second innings. We used the stats to chase down all the games we played here, but if we lose the toss, we are ready as well to bat first," Shanaka spoke in the press conference ahead of the final.

"As a team we are very excited to play the final and Pakistan are a very good team. All matches have been nail-biters. As a tournament, looking back, this has been one of the best Asia Cups we have had and we are looking forward to the final." Shanaka added.

SL ready to repeat Friday performance

SL were at their fluent best on Friday in the final Super Four encounter against Pakistan as they beat them by five wickets. The SL bowlers produced an impeccable performance with the bowl as they bundled out the opposition on 121 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was the chief architect of the exploit as he scalped three wickets in the match.

For Pakistan, Sunday's final will serve as a perfect platform to exact revenge as they will look to beat the five-time champions. They will have to do better from the Friday performance as they look to add a third Asia Cup title to their trophy cabinet. They previously won the title in 2012 and 2000.

While not many changes are expected in the match, both teams will be all guns blazing to give their best in the final. The Asia Cup final will serve as the perfect platform for both teams with the T20 World Cup on the horizon as well, which begins next month in Australia.

