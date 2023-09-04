Asia Cup 2023: What will be India's DLS targets against Nepal if overs are reduced?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India could bat only for 2.1 overs before heavy rain lashed Pallekele Stadium

The rain has arrived yet again in Kandy during the India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 clash on Monday, September 4. After an hour-long delay during Nepal's batting innings, the match had resumed with no overs being lost and it seemed like it could remain uninterrupted for the rest of the duration. Nepal's innings ended in the 49th over. There was a 20-25 minute break between the two innings and the Indian batters came in to bat with a little rain scare.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a good start for their side with the latter hitting three boundaries in the first over of all-rounder Sompal Kami, who was the main reason for Nepal getting to a 230-run score. However, after the first ball of Karan KC's second over, the rain came and the players had to rush off.

It was heavy rain, that soon turned into a proper downpour and the delay got even longer. The rain reduced but the water was still pouring as the groundstaff started their work to remove the water off the covers. But there is still some time for resumption. The overs have already been lost and a delay of four minutes and 20 seconds will lead to one over being reduced.

Before the resumption of the game, here's a look at the DLS scores, India will have to chase to get their first win on the board in the ongoing tournament.

DLS par scores to chase for India:

225: 45 overs

207: 40 overs

192: 35 overs

174: 30 overs

130: 20 overs

The covers have been taken off since the rain has stopped. However, as per the on-field umpires, due to a lot of water, the groundsmen will need at least 30 minutes to get the ground ready. Thus, the match will need to start by 10:20 PM local time and if it doesn't, both teams will share a point each.

