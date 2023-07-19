Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and Online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India ODI team during Australia series in March 2023

Asia Cup 2023 schedule is finally out and the host nation Pakistan will take on debutant Nepal in the opening match in Multan on August 30 while India will kick off their campaign in a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

As reported earlier, Pakistan will only host four matches despite the approval of PCB's hybrid model while Sri Lanka will get the remaining nine matches, including the final in Colombo. India and Pakistan are drafted in Group A with new entrant Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan make Group B.

Babar Azam-led side and Rohit Sharma's India are expected to reach the Super 4 round with no upsets. Both teams can potentially face each other again in the Super 12 round on September 10 in Colombo and in the final on September 17. Cricket fans from all around the globe will be eager for mouth-watering India-Pakistan games and here is all the information on India's schedule and live streaming details they need to know.

Live Streaming details of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

When is India vs Pakistan ODI match?

India vs Pakistan match will be played on Saturday, September 2

At what time does IND vs PAK match begin?

India vs Pakistan match will begin at 1:30 PM Local Time (Kandy) and 1:30 PM IST

Where is the IND vs PAK match being played?

India vs Pakistan ODI match will be played at Kandy's Pallekele International Stadium

Where can you watch IND vs PAK match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy live broadcast of India vs Pakistan match on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch IND vs PAK match online in India?

One can watch India vs Pakistan ODI match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India's Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

September 2: Pakistan vs India in Kandy

September 4: India vs Nepal in Kandy

September 10: India/Nepal vs Pakistan/Nepal in Colombo (Super 4)

September 12: India/Nepal vs Sri Lanka/Afghanistan in Colombo (Super 4)

September 15: India/Nepal vs Bangladesh/Afghanistan in Colombo (Super 4)

September 17: Final in Colombo

