Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather report: Another washout on cards with heavy rain predicted in Colombo?

Image Source : GETTY Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours match

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours match in the ongoing Asia Cup, which will be a do-or-die clash for either side in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. It has been a middling tournament as even though the cricket and fightback shown by the teams has been great, the inclement weather in Sri Lanka has taken away all the fun and excitement of a marquee competition like the Asia Cup.

The heavy rains, first in Pallekele and then in Colombo have meant that there was a shortened game, a washout, a match that went to the reserve day and another one which saw a delay of over an hour. Coincidentally, all of the four matches were interrupted due to rain featured India. So you would think that a game not featuring India should have a better forecast but it doesn't seem to be the case.

As per Accuweather and Weather.com, the forecast for Thursday, September 14 for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game has a probability of precipitation of over 90 per cent during the day. Since it's a day start, the probability of thunderstorms stands at 56 per cent, which doesn't look good. One can take heart from the fact that there was a similar prediction for Tuesday for the India-Sri Lanka game as well, but the rain came only around 6:30 PM and the players, the fans and everyone will be hoping that is the case on Thursday as well.

Even though the forecast gets better in the evening as the day progresses with the chances of rain reducing to just 48 per cent, but the forecast is threatening enough to interrupt the game. The result might still be possible with a shortened game but if in a one per cent chance, it's a washout, Sri Lanka will qualify for the final with a better NRR than Pakistan.

