Asia Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav leaves Kumble behind to become fastest Indian spinner to achieve 150 ODI wickets

Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief for India with four for 43 against Sri Lanka

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive new-found form in white-ball cricket taking nine wickets in a span of two days to star in his side's two wins in as many days in the ongoing Asia Cup. After taking a five-wicket haul against Pakistan on the reserve day, Kuldeep ended up with four wickets against Sri Lanka, helping India defend a modest total of 213 runs.

Kuldeep, who has been in terrific form in the last year and a half in ODIs especially, completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket with a four-wicket haul and now became India's third highest wicket-taker in ODI Asia Cup history. Kuldeep completed 150 wickets in 88 matches, which is the fastest for an Indian spinner as he surpassed Anil Kumble, who achieved the feat in 106 matches. Overall, he is the fourth fastest spinner to achieve the feat behind Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches), Rashid Khan (80 matches) and Ajantha Mendis (84 matches).

Pacer Mohammed Shami is still the fastest to achieve the milestone for India in just 80 matches.

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets among spinners (by matches)

78 - Saqlain Mushtaq

80 - Rashid Khan

84 - Ajantha Mendis

88 - Kuldeep Yadav

89 - Imran Tahir

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets - by matches taken (India)

80 - Mohammed Shami

88 - Kuldeep Yadav

97 - Ajit Agarkar

103 - Zaheer Khan

106 - Anil Kumble

106 - Irfan Pathan

Skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Kuldeep, who has made a sensational comeback to the side after being left out a couple of years ago. "For the past year or so bowling really really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm. He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs," Rohit said.

