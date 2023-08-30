Babar Azam smashes his 19th ODI hundred to join Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar in major record for Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB Babar Azam while batting against Nepal in Asia Cup opening match on August 30

Babar Azam continues his red-hot form in ODI cricket with another century against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match on Wednesday, August 30. Pakistani skipper recorded his 19th ODI hundred and 31st century in international cricket to enter another major cricket record for Pakistan. Babar played a memorable knock of 151 off 131 balls to help Pakistan score a total of 342 for 6 in 50 overs.

With his 31st international century, Babar joined the legendary cricketers Saeed Anwar and Javed Miandad to record the fourth-highest centuries for Pakistan in international cricket. Saeed registered 31 centuries in 302 international matches while Miandad had 31 in 357 matches. Babar joined the former captains' tally in only his 257th international match to take their fourth spot in most centuries for Pakistan.

Most international centuries for Pakistan:

Younis Khan - 41 hundreds in 408 matches Mohammad Yousuf - 39 hundreds in 381 matches Mohammad-ul-Haq - 35 hundreds in 499 matches Babar Azam - 31 hundreds in 257 matches Saeed Anwar - 31 hundreds in 302 matches Javed Miandad - 31 hundreds in 357 matches Azhar Ali - 22 hundreds in 150 matches

Meanwhile, Pakistan struggled for a promising start while batting first at Multan Cricket Stadium as they lost both the openers in the first seven overs. But Babar and Mohammad Rizwan added 86 runs for the third wicket to keep Pakistan on a patch for a challenging total. Rizwan failed to register his fifty after getting dismissed on a hilarious run-out while avoiding a throw but Babar was excellent throughout his innings.

Babar is now only one hundred behind Saeed Anwar's record for most ODI centuries for Pakistan and also registered the highest score for Pakistan in Asia Cup history. Former captain Younis Khan held the record with 144 runs against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup 2004.

