Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's never-ending struggles against spin

Highlights Since November 2021 KL Rahul has a strike rate of 126 against pace and 86.11 against spin

Rohit Sharma has registered a strike rate of 156.27 against pace and 115.87 against spin

India take on Pakistan in the Super 4 stage match on September 4, 2022

IND vs PAK: India is taking on Pakistan today in the marquee clash of the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022. With Bangladesh and Hong Kong crashing out of the Asia Cup, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup. Before this India had clashed against Pakistan on August 28, 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium where they defeated the boys in green by a margin of 8 wickets. The Indian team is enjoying an undefeated run in the Asia Cup so far, but things certainly aren't as rosy as they look on paper.

For quite some time now, the Indian top order has been struggling to perform. Skipper Rohit Sharma's on-and-off form is a cause of worry for team India. Former India skipper Virat Kohli certainly isn't what he used to be, it has been over more than 1000 days now that Kohli has scored a century for team India. On the other hand, there is KL Rahul, who has returned from a groin injury, but he looks completely far from his best. Both Rohit and Virat managed to get some runs in their clash against Pakistan but KL Rahul has registered a slump that has been bothering the team.

Image Source : INDIA TVRohit Sharma's strike rate comparison

Irrespective of everything that is happening around the team, there is a pattern developing around the openers of team India, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul. Undoubtedly, Rohit and Rahul are invincible when on full song, but as of now, they seem to be struggling against spin bowling and that is quite evident from their statistics. This can be a major area of concern when they face Sri Lanka on September 6, 2022, and Afghanistan on September 8, 2022.

Image Source : INDIA TVKL Rahul's stat comparison

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are pretty decent records against pace bowlers, but they fail to get going against spin. They will be up against spinners like Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), and Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) in the upcoming games and they need to improve their strike rate if India wants to do well in the ongoing Asia Cup and the World T20I that follows later.

