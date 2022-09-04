Asia Cup 2022: Rohit is stuck as captain - Shoaib Akhtar on Indian skipper ahead of clash against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shoaib Akhtar has given statement on Rohit Sharma on his YouTube channel.

Highlights Rohit Sharma scored 12 against Pakistan on August 28

Shoaib Akhtar gives statement on Sharma on his YouTube channel

India takes on Pakistan on September 4 in Dubai

IND vs PAK: Ahead of team India's clash against Pakistan in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2022, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has given a big statement on Rohit Sharma. The veteran has stated that Rohit Sharma has got stuck as team India's skipper and is not enjoying the role.

Akhtar has given this statement on his Youtube channel on September 4, the day when India will lock horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

"I think Rohit Sharma is stuck as a captain. He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it," Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel. He further went on to say that Sharma is out of form because he is taking a lot of pressure. Akhtar also made a statement that Hardik Pandya is a powerful candidate to lead India in T20Is.

"He (Rohit Sharma) is taking a lot of pressure, so he is out of form. Hardik Pandya is a significant factor after he recovered from a back injury. He guided his team (Gujarat Titans) to IPL 2022 trophy as captain, and he is a powerful contender to be captain for T20I," the 47-year-old said.

Rohit Sharma has been through thick and thin in his recent T20I innings, having scored only one fifty in the last 15 innings. The opener has got starts but has not been able to capitalise on them. He scored an 18-ball 12 against Pakistan when India defeated Pakistan on August 28. He could not convert on his start in the last match against Hong Kong, falling on 21 runs in 13 balls.

As India collides with Pakistan, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as he will look to better his performance with the bat and help India score big against their arch-rivals on September 4.

Latest Cricket News