Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs SL: Asian teams clash in a dress rehearsal of all-important finals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Pakistan after defeating Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs SL: It is almost time and we have the last two teams standing who will have a go at each other in the finals of the all-important Asia Cup. The multi-nation cricketing event has panned out in such a way this match as of now does not have any context, except for the fact that it can make for a great viewership experience. Pakistan was always touted as one of the major contenders in the tournament, but it was Sri Lanka who surprised everybody with its qualifications. With three successful chases riding on their back, Sri Lanka as of now has the momentum and has all the ingredients at their disposal that will matter in the crucial stages of the tournament.

The original hosts of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka have recently been through loads of highs and lows. The island nation which has been badly hit by the economic crisis still finds a reason to celebrate courtesy to the victories earned by their cricketing team. Sri Lanka has defeated Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India in three successful run chases and the momentum certainly is on their side. But irrespective of all the talks and noise, the toss is certainly going to be a major factor in deciding the outcome of the match.

The chips of the Super 4s round have fallen in such a way that, the outcome of their team doesn't matter. This is an opportunity for both these teams to try and test the opposition and formulate effective plans against them. On the other hand, there is team Pakistan who has lost only one game in the tournament so far, to their arch-rivals India who are out of contention. Pakistan had a very rough chase against Afghanistan, but they somehow managed to pull it off courtesy of their batting depth. All eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan, young Naseem Shah, Asif Ali, and the skipper Babar himself. Neither of the two teams will mind a loss at this stage and irrespective of the result will only take positives ahead with them before they head into the all-important finals.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Latest Cricket News