IPL 2023: Ashwin fined 25% of match fees for breaching IPL code of conduct

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals star player Ravichandran Ashwin was on Thursday fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct during Rajasthan Royals match against Chennai Super Kings,

Ashwin was fined for breaching Article 2.7 of the IPL's code of conduct during the match in which Rajasthan registered a win by 3 wickets.

"Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," a statement from the IPL said.

The Article 2.7 of the code of conduct for players and team officials relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a match or any player, team official, match official or team participating in any match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

After the match, Ashwin said that he was left puzzled by the umpires' decision to change the ball on their own because of the dew during the game.

"I'm quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It's never happened before and I'm quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed, to be honest," said Ashwin.

"I mean, (it) left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It's because I think what you need is a little bit of balance," said Ashwin, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

"As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpires' accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we (the umpires) can change it.

"So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL that sort of, you can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward," he added.

Latest Cricket News