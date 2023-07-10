Ashes 2023: England's 131-year-old massive jinx breaks following win in Leeds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

Ashes 2023: England's comeback win over Australia in Ashes 2023 has seen them break their 131-year-old jinx. Ben Stokes' men gunned down the 251-run target at Headingley in Leeds with Harry Brook amassing 75 in a thrilling three-wicket win. The hosts are also alive in the series with a 1-2 trail after a do-or-a-die match.

The English Lions have now broken the 131-year-old jinx of 1892. This is only the second instance of England winning the third Test of an Ashes series against Australia after losing the first two matches of the contest. The last it happened was when England toured Australia for a three-match series in 1892.

England lost the first two Tests of the series in that year before bouncing back to win the third by an inning and 230 runs. England batted only once and scored 499, while Australia were rattled on 100 and 169 in the two innings.

Notably, before the 2023 series, England lost the first two Tests of the Ashes 19 times against the Aussies but got over the line only once in 1892.

The 2023 Ashes is well and truly alive

The current Ashes series is well and truly alive after England's close win. Australia still have a 2-1 lead. After being downed despite their Bazball approach, England finally made a comeback in the third one. The Aussies scored 263 in the first innings on the back of a century from Mitchell Marsh on his Test comeback. England's Mark Wood claimed a fifer on his comeback but Australia got a substantiate score on the board.

Coming into the second innings, England came close to the Aussie score, getting bowled out for 237 with Ben Stokes getting a crucial and quick-fire 80. Aussie captain Pat Cummins was the chief destructor with the ball, scalping six wickets. Setting a target with a series win in front of them, Australia managed to get 224. Travis Head was the top-scorer for the visitors as he made 77, whereas Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took three wickets each.

