Ashes 2021-22: 'There is a lot to play for', says Zak Crawley ahead of 4th Test

England Opener Zak Crawley

England Opener Zak Crawley believed there is still a lot to play for when the fourth Ashes Test gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, after the hosts retained the urn in Melbourne.

The visitors are 3-0 down in the 5 match series and Crawley believes winning the final two games will go a long way to restoring some pride for the English side.

"Obviously, there's a lot of pride on the line playing for your country and I feel like there's an awful lot to play for in these next two games and so that's why we're positive and will try to win them both," Crawley said on Sunday.