Ashes 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live Online

England Test captain Joe Root would be hoping that the four changes he has effected in the playing XI on the eve of the Boxing Day Test help his side claw back and make a fresh bid to regain the urn, which looks as good as lost after the humiliation in the first two Ashes games.Despite the efforts put in by Root and No.3 batter Dawid Malan, runs have been scarce for the tourists, giving their bowlers little chance to claw things back.

With Pat Cummins returning to lead Australia after a Covid-enforced quarantine break, England will once again be at the mercy of a potent bowling attack that will have the likes of the captain himself, Mitchell Starc, Test debutant Scott Boland, Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon.England will hope to emulate their batting form from the 2017 Boxing Day Test if they are to nurture any hopes of denying a series-deciding result to the hosts.

Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 will start at 5:00 AM IST (Toss at 4:30 AM).

Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 will take place on December 26 (Sunday).

You can watch Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live cricket streaming match on Sony Liv in India.

You can watch Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live TV broadcast on Sony Six Network.

(With inputs from IANS)