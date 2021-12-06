Ashes 2020-21: Cricket Australia removes Perth as 5th Test venue

Follow us on Image Source : POPPERFOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of WACA Stadium.

With hours to go for the beginning of the much-awaited Ashes series in Brisbane, Cricket Australia announced that the fifth and final match of the series won't take place at the scheduled venue in Perth over Western Australia's COVID-19 restriction.

The Perth Test was slated from January 14 and was dependent of West Australian government's decision on whether it would give exemptions for players and staff to avoid 14-day lengthy quarantine.

CA released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the decision. The body said "absolutely every effort" were made to ensure the Test could be played in Perth. However, CA said it was "not possible to align the respective priorities" of CA, WA Cricket and the state government.

"These complexities also mean that any suggestion of changing the order of the venues would not be feasible," the statement read.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said he appreciated the efforts of the West Australian government and WA Cricket.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth men's Ashes Test at Perth Stadium," he said in CA's statement.

"We did everything we could in partnership with the WA government and WA Cricket to make it work under the current border and health arrangements, but unfortunately this was not possible.

"We are particularly disappointed for Western Australian cricket fans who were so looking forward to seeing the first-ever Ashes Test at the new stadium."

CA is yet to announce the new venue for the match.