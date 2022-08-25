Anil Kumble and Punjab Kings part ways after franchise decides not to renew the contract

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Anil Kumble | File Photo

Anil Kumble is no longer the Head Coach of Punjab Kings after the franchise decided not to renew his contract following yet another lackluster season.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the decision to part ways with Kumble was taken by a board comprising multiple owners, including Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and the team's chief executive officer Satish Menon.

The franchise is looking for a new coach, and an announcement is expected soon.

Former India captain Kumble was appointed as Punjab Kings head coach ahead of the 2020 IPL season. The franchise finished in the lower half of the points table since then.

The Punjab Kings have made it to the IPL playoffs only twice, with just a single final appearance in 2014 in which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kumble had earlier served as the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore before taking over the coaching responsibilities of the Indian team in 2016.

Meanwhile, the franchise also rubbished speculation that Mayank Agarwal may be replaced as captain this year.

"News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to the captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same," said the franchise."

Kumble was at the helm for 42 matches with Punjab Kings. He won 18 and lost 22. Two matches ended in a tie.

