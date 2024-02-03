Angelo Mathews disturbs own timber in attempt to smash half-tracker from Qais Ahmed l WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Angelo Mathews against Afghanistan on Day 2 in the Colombo Test

Sri Lanka posted a huge total on Day 2 of the only Test match against Afghanistan to stretch their first innings lead to 212 on Saturday. Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal registered impressive centuries at Sinhalese Sports Club but Afghanistan made a comeback with three late wickets.

Earlier on Day 2, the former captain Dimuth Karunaratne added 77 off just 72 balls to keep Sri Lanka on track for a big total. Mathews and Chandimal added 132 runs for the fourth wicket with the latter scoring 107 runs before getting out.

Mathews registered his 16th hundred to complete 7,500 Test runs and seemed in a good rhythm to remain not out on Day 2. But the veteran all-rounder suffered another unfortunate dismissal when only three over were left to play.

The 36-year-old batter picked out Qais Ahmad's well outside leg delivery and smashed it for a four to fine leg. But Mathews' follow-through made contact with a leg stump, leaving him in complete disbelief. Mathews seemed lost in his thoughts to suffer such a weird dismissal as he stared at fallen bails for a moment.

Mathews scored 141 off 259 with the help of 14 fours and three sixes as Sri Lanka posted 410/6 in 101.2 overs. Qais Ahmad and Naveed Zadran took two wickets each for the Afghan side while Nijat Masood bagged one on Day 2.

Playing in his 107th Test match, Mathews has scored over 7,500 runs, the third-most for Sri Lanka after legendary Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. With his 16th Test hundred, he equalled Karunaratne and former veterans Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mavan Atapattu's Test hundred tallies as well.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Gunasekara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran