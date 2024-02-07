Alyssa Healy takes a sly dig at husband Mitchell Starc for 'ultra-critical' observation on Kim Garth | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy.

Australia women's cricket team captain Alyssa Healy is widely known for being sharp-witted and can take opponents down with her sledging in addition to her batting and wicket-keeping prowess. Healy, 33, exhibited her renowned humour once again on Wednesday (February 7) when she took a cheeky dig at her husband Mitchell Starc whom she felt was being "ultra-critical" of her teammate and pacer Kim Garth.

The incident happened on the sidelines of the 2nd ODI between Australia and South Africa when Starc, who was calling the game shared his thoughts on Kim Garth's length while speaking to Healy.



"Saw the length of the opening pair there, Schutt (Megan) and Kimmie Garth. You reckon they could have bowled a fraction fuller with the help of the wicket. You got the catchers there for Garth... who bowled a holding length and really disciplined lines and length... but maybe a fraction fuller to get those edges," Starc told.

"I think if we are being highly critical, like you are suggesting, then yes, potentially, then Kimmie Garth could have come maybe a fraction fuller but that is the natural length that she likes to hit and that's her role within our team as well - to get the ball moving and to keep it tight down that end as well. So, yes if we are being ultra-critical then maybe," responded Healy.

Watch the video:

The conversation between the husband-wife duo triggered plenty of laughter in the commentary box and entertained the fans during the monotonous rain delay.

Meanwhile, Australia are leading the three-match ODI contest 1-0 and have the chance to seal the series in their favour. They displayed sheer dominance in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval as they trounced South Africa by eight wickets while chasing 106 to draw first blood.