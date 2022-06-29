Always confident on Umran and his pace: Skipper Pandya on that thrilling final over against Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Hardik Pandya backs Umran

Malahide, Dublin was the witness to one of the great games played in the shortest format. As India clinch the two-match T20I series by 2-0, it looked at one point that the Irish team will pull off a heist and the series will end up being a draw. India has amassed a total of 225 runs on the board and Ireland was not expected to chase it.

Samson and Hooda's partnership propelled India to a total of 225 runs. In their quest to score more runs, the Indian batting crumbled under pressure and they lost 4 wickets for 18 runs in the death overs.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie took the attack to the Indian bowlers. Both of them put up a partnership of 72 runs which acted as a strong base for Ireland's chase to take off. Skipper Balbirnie took the onus upon himself and he kept on holding one end. The Irish skipper scored 60 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 162.16.

After Stirling and Balbirnie's wicket fell, the Irish chase was taken care of by a few quick cameos played by Harry Tector and George Dockrell. In the final over the Irish needed 17 overs but it was well defended by Umran Malik who was just playing his second game.

Skipper Hardik's tactic came under heavy criticism once the over started as the youngster is just playing his second game for India. Umran had to defend a total of 17 runs in the last six balls. The matter got pretty serious when he ended up bowling a no-ball that resulted in a boundary being struck off the free hit. But Umran held his nerve and defended the runs.

When asked about his decision to let Umran bowl, skipper Pandya said "Not worried to be honest. Wanted to keep pressure out of my equation, wanted to be in the present. I backed Umran since he has pace. With his pace, it's difficult for people to hit".

Pandya also showered praises on the youngsters who are a part of the team and said "Proud. As a child, it is everyone's dream to play the country. At the same point in time, leading and getting the first victory and now first series win is special. Also happy for Hooda and Umran".

The Indian team is now gearing up to face England in a one-off test match that is to be played from July 1, 2022.