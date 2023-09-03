AFG vs BAN Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP AFG vs BAN Match prediction

Afghanistan (AFG) and Bangladesh (BAN) will clash in the crucial Asia Cup 2023 match four at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, September 4. Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament and their Asia Cup campaign will end if they lose against Afghanistan.

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side enters this tournament after a heavy 3-0 defeat in ODIs against Pakistan but holds a good record against Bangladesh in the recent games. They famously beat Bangladesh on their turf only two months ago in the three-match ODI series and have won three of their last five encounters against Shakib Al Hasan's team.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Match 4

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: September 3, 2:30 PM Local (Lahore), 03:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

AFG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

AFG vs BAN Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Ibrahim Zadran

The young Afghanistan opener has established himself as the nation's best batter in white-ball cricket in the last few months. He scored his fourth ODI hundred in the recent series against today's opponent and has scored 829 runs in just 17 ODI matches at an impressive average of 55.26. Zadran also smashed 80 runs against Pakistan in the recent ODIs in Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry his red-hot form to the Asia Cup 2023 as well.

Best Bowler of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan

The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder scored just five runs while batting first but was excellent while bowling against Sri Lanka in the last match. He took two valuable wickets of Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva and conceded just 29 runs in his 10-over spell. Shakib also has an impressive record against Afghanistan with 27 wickets in just 13 ODIs at an impressive economy rate of 4.09 so far.

Who will win the Match: Afghanistan (AFG)

