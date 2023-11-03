AFG vs NED: Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah boost Afghanistan's semifinal hopes with thumping win over Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi vs Netherlands on November 3, 2023

Afghanistan cricket team registered their third consecutive win in the World Cup 2023 by beating Netherlands on Friday, November 3. Mohammad Nabi's sensational spell bowled out the Dutch side on just 179 runs and then brilliant fifties from Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah boosted Afghanistan to an easy seven-wicket win.

With four wins in seven games, Afghanistan moved up in the points table to fifth position and boosted their hopes for the semifinal qualification as well. Netherlands still remain in the hunt for the knockout qualification but their chances hampered after a disappointing performance at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

More to follow...

