Adam Zampa registers an embarrassing all-time record for Australia in T20Is

Adam Zampa has bowled many memorable spells during his white-ball career. He was part of the World Cup-winning squad of the team last year when they beat India and also played a crucial role in them winning their sixth title in the format. However, on Tuesday (February 13), Zampa endured an extremely bad day at the office with West Indies batters taking him on right from the word go.

He began his spell well castling a well set and a dangerous looking Roston Chase but then the remainder of the innings was forgettable for the leg-spinner. West Indies were struggling at 79/5 at one stage in the ninth over but ended up amassing 220 runs thanks to a record-breaking partnership between Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell.

The latter was particularly hard against Zampa smashing him a total of five sixes, four of which came in the 19th over of the innings when Russell plundered 28 runs in a single over. This led to Zampa's bowling analyses going awry as he ended with figures of 1/65 in his four overs becoming the most bowler to concede most runs for Australia in an innings in T20Is.

Earlier, Andrew Tye held this dubious record having conceded 64 runs in an innings against New Zealand in 2018 while Aaron Hardie had also gone for 64 runs during his four-over spell against India in November 2023 in Guwahati.

Most runs conceded for Australia in T20Is

Player Runs conceded Opposition and Year Adam Zampa 65 West Indies, 2024 Andrew Tye 64 New Zealand, 2018 Aaron Hardie 64 India, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Rutherford and Russell also broke the world record for the sixth wicket partnership in T20Is adding 139 runs together helping the Caribbean side post a mammoth total of 220 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. While Rutherford remaind unbeaten on 67 runs off 40 balls, his partner Russell plundered 71 runs off just 29 balls with four fours and seven sixes to his name.