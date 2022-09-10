Aaron Finch retires: Australian skipper bows out of One Day Internationals, will continue to lead in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch steps down from ODI captaincy

Aaron Finch retires: It was a long time coming. Australia's 24th ODI captain has finally decided to call time on his One Day International career. Team Australia is playing an ODI series against their neighbors New Zealand and has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. The last ODI which is left to be contested will be Finch's final ODI. The current Australian who is going through a real bad patch now will continue with leadership duties in the T20I World Cup.

Finch will play his last One Day International against New Zealand on September 11, 2022. Australia will then head to India to play a three-match T20I series which is a part of their preparatory plan for the big stage, the T20I World Cup. The 36-year-old Finch will retire from the 50-over format of the game and will play his last ODI on September 11, 2022. Irrespective of the dismal run that the Australian captain is having right now, it is pretty much safe to say that he has enjoyed a decent ODI career and has had the honor to lead his country 54 times in this format.

Finch with 17 centuries is only behind Aussie legends, such as Ricky Ponting (30), David Warner ad Mark Waugh (both 18). Initially, Finch had planned to lead Australia in the 2023 World Cup which will be played in India. On many occasions, he had been very vocal about how he wanted to be in charge of that tournament but a lean patch of scores in the 50-over format might have led Finch to walk away. A few days back Finch while speaking to the pressers addressed that he believes in his capabilities and knows that he can go out all guns blazing, but things transpired differently altogether.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories, it is time to give a new leader the responsibility to prepare and win the next ODI World Cup", said Finch in a statement released on Saturday morning.

