Aaron Finch expresses concern over Australia's ailing middle order

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch.

Former cricketer Aaron Finch has expressed his concern over Australia's dwindling middle order that has failed to produce "great numbers" despite the talent it possesses.

The former Australia skipper is concerned over the lack of hundreds from the middle order batters and feels that the batters are not able to convert their starts into bigger totals.

"Think the bowlers have been the ones who have got them out of jail a few times, but also Usman Khawaja…and Mitch Marsh is also pulling his weight in that regard. They're not great numbers for a middle order that I think have got some much talent." Finch told ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

"The hundreds column is a concern for me. Guys are getting starts, and that's reflected in the numbers, it's not like they're averaging six."

Finch's statement has come after Australia's shocking loss in the second Test at The Gabba to a comparatively inexperienced West Indies side that had come to the Australian shores with as many as seven uncapped players.

Finch, 37, feels that there are a few cracks in the Aussie batting order and those have been " papered over from Usman Khawaja and the bowlers who have done a brilliant job for a long time".

"If you have a bad series in two Tests like Marnus (Labuschagne) that's okay, everyone will have that at some point, but there's not enough hundreds. There's a few cracks that have been papered over from Usman Khawaja and the bowlers who have done a brilliant job for a long time," he said.

Notably, Australia's batting order came crashing down on day four of the second Test at The Gabba in pursuit of 216.

Barring Steven Smith who was left stranded at the end on 91* and Cameron Green (42 off 73 balls), none of the other Australia batters were able to display resilience. Shamar Joseph turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies as he bagged 7/68 in the second innings and led his side to a historic win.