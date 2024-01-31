Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Aaron Finch expresses concern over Australia's ailing middle order

Aaron Finch expresses concern over Australia's ailing middle order

Barring David Warner and Travis Head, none of the other Aussie batters was able to reach the three-figure mark during the course of the two Test series against Pakistan and West Indies.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2024 8:03 IST
Aaron Finch.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch.

Former cricketer Aaron Finch has expressed his concern over Australia's dwindling middle order that has failed to produce "great numbers" despite the talent it possesses.

The former Australia skipper is concerned over the lack of hundreds from the middle order batters and feels that the batters are not able to convert their starts into bigger totals.

"Think the bowlers have been the ones who have got them out of jail a few times, but also Usman Khawaja…and Mitch Marsh is also pulling his weight in that regard. They're not great numbers for a middle order that I think have got some much talent." Finch told ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

"The hundreds column is a concern for me. Guys are getting starts, and that's reflected in the numbers, it's not like they're averaging six."

Finch's statement has come after Australia's shocking loss in the second Test at The Gabba to a comparatively inexperienced West Indies side that had come to the Australian shores with as many as seven uncapped players.

Finch, 37, feels that there are a few cracks in the Aussie batting order and those have been " papered over from Usman Khawaja and the bowlers who have done a brilliant job for a long time".

"If you have a bad series in two Tests like Marnus (Labuschagne) that's okay, everyone will have that at some point, but there's not enough hundreds. There's a few cracks that have been papered over from Usman Khawaja and the bowlers who have done a brilliant job for a long time," he said.

Related Stories
U19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Table-toppers India, Pakistan and WI kick off Super 6 with wins

U19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Table-toppers India, Pakistan and WI kick off Super 6 with wins

WATCH: Musheer Khan replicates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in U19 World Cup match against New Zealand

WATCH: Musheer Khan replicates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in U19 World Cup match against New Zealand

Mayank Agarwal's manager files police complaint after India player survives health scare

Mayank Agarwal's manager files police complaint after India player survives health scare

Notably, Australia's batting order came crashing down on day four of the second Test at The Gabba in pursuit of 216.

Barring Steven Smith who was left stranded at the end on 91* and Cameron Green (42 off 73 balls), none of the other Australia batters were able to display resilience. Shamar Joseph turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies as he bagged 7/68 in the second innings and led his side to a historic win.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News