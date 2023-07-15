'A special moment' - Emotional Yashasvi Jaiswal credits his success to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma during first innings

India claimed a huge win by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday, July 14. After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma's brilliant hundreds, Ravichandran Ashwin produced another sensational five-for to bowl out the hosts on just 130 runs in the second innings.

Yashasvi smashed a maiden hundred on his international debut as he scored 171 off 387 balls before getting out on Day 3. Virat Kohli also played a calm and composed knock of 76 off 182 as India declared their first innings on 421/5 after the end of the second session.

With a 271-run run lead in the first innings, India started brilliantly with some early wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin picked two wickets each and West Indies were down at 32/4 in 22 overs. Debutant Alick Athanaze, who was the top-scorer for his side in the first innings, scored 28 off 44 and star all-rounder Jason Holder added unbeaten 20 runs but Ashwin picked five more wickets to end their resistance on Day 3.

Yashasvi bagged the Player of the Match award for his sensational century ahead of Ashwin. He expressed his emotional side and revealed that playing Test for India was his dream and thanked Rohit Sharma for giving him this opportunity.

"(Prep and planning) We were just having a nice session. I spoke to Dravid sir a lot, and he gave me confidence. I want to thank the selectors and Rohit bhai for showing faith and allowing me to express. (Emotions...) What I have been working for... I'm just thinking of preparing well and focus on my discipline and process. (Playing Test for India) A special moment. I used to think about playing for my country when I was young," Yashasvi said during post-match presentations.

The young opener also revealed that he is learning a lot from senior figures Rohit and Virat and also thanked everyone who helped him achieve this success.

"Emotional moment for me but this is just the start. (Personalities who contributed to his early success...) A lot of people have helped me in this journey. I want to thank each and everyone, of course the senior players. The way I was talking with Rohit bhai and Virat bhaiya, I was learning a lot," Yashasvi added.

