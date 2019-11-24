Yuvraj Singh's participation has doubled interest in Abu Dhabi T10: Shaji Ul Mulk

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Yuvraj Singh

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh's participation in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 has had a big impact on the tournament, according to its founder and chairman Shaji Ul Mulk. Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier in June 2019, is playing for the Maratha Arabians in the third edition of the league.

"We are happy to see superstars such as Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan play in the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 league. It is the new in-thing in the world of cricket and these superstars will inspire the cricketers of the future," said Mulk.

"We have seen a tremendous growth, outstanding global reach, and excellent camaraderie with everyone associated with the league. Though we have many outstanding stars like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shane Watson, Keiron Pollard and some of the biggest names in the world making a global impact, however, one individual that stands out from the rest is Yuvraj Singh.

"We witnessed the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi completely packed with fans from across the world just to see Yuvraj play. It's a dream come true for these fans to witness their hero Yuvraj on the cricket grounds. His participation in the leagues has more than doubled the Television Rating Point (TRP) in India and we are very fortunate to have the legendary Yuvraj Singh as part of Maratha Arabians in the finals," he said.

The Maratha Arabians face Deccan Gladiators in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday.