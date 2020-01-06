Yuvraj Singh hails Sikh community in Australia for serving free meals to bushfire victims

Image Source : TWITTER (DAN ANDREWS)/PTI Yuvraj Singh hails Sikh community in Australia

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday hailed the Sikh community in Australia for coming out at the hour of need and extending support towards the victims of the bushfire calamity. These volunteers have been providing free food to the victims of bushfire in Victoria. The community crisscrossed the fire-affected regions throughout the last week and distributed food to hundreds of people including firemen.

"Cheers to Australia Sikh Support for coming out at the hour of need and provide the best to the victims of this calamity. Their gesture is really commendable and a hope for the humanity. Let's all pray for Australia and hope the situation gets under control soon," wrote Yuvraj on his Facebook page as he shared a video on these volunteers.

Based on the video by news.com.au, the group brought milk, pasta, cereal, muesli bars, water and household essentials all the way from Melbourne to New South Wales and even gave thoughtful donations to farmers and community centres.

Premier of Victoria, Dan Andrews too shared a picture of these volunteers while hailing them as legends. "There’s a saying that in a crisis, we should look for the helpers. These legends from Sikh Volunteers Australia drove up to Bairnsdale from Melbourne on Monday – and they’ve been serving free, hot meals ever since. People helping people. That's what Victoria is all about," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has up his baggy green cap for auction to support the bushfire appeal while Australian bowling attack under Tim Paine have pledged $1000 for each of their wickets during the recently-concluded Sydney Test. Other Australian cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and many more have also pledged to support while the Australian tennis team at the ATP Cup have also come forward in aid.