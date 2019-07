Image Source : @SALUTECOTTERELL/TWITTER West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell 'salutes' Indian blind cricket team

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell paid rich tribute to the Indian blind cricket team, the reigning world champions, when the cricketers visited him at his Army base camp in Jamaica.

It's Indian blind team's maiden visit to Jamaica, where they will lock horns with the Jamaican blind team in a limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Cotterell posted his pictures with the Indian players, who were seen doing the West Indian's signature celebratory step - the salute.

"The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica - I met them at my work place - my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements," Cotterell tweeted.

The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica - I met them at my work place - my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements pic.twitter.com/lCCgzgPhqt — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 23, 2019

Some pics of the world champion Indian Blind Cricket team members and me. The guys will play a t20 game tomorrow and follow that up the next day with an ODI against the Jamaican team. pic.twitter.com/HpPJ38tVev — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 23, 2019

"You can follow the World Champions here - @blind_cricket ... Goodluck to my Jamaican countrymen also. #CABI #windies," read his other tweet.