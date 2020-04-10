WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud efforts of Delhi Police amid coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammate Ishant Sharma on Friday lauded the efforts of the Delhi Police as the nation continues to stay in a lockdown owing to the concern over the spread of coronavirus.

Police officials across the country have been the frontline warriors against the novel virus alongside the doctors, nurses and other medical staffs. While the latter team has been busy at hospitals, looking after the patients and conducting tests, the police force as been ensuring that citizens are obeying the mandatory 21-day lockdown besides also helping residents with ration and even feeding the poor.

Praising their efforts, Delhi-based cricketers Kohli and Ishant lauded the Delhi Police.

"Heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times. I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," Kohli said in the video shared by the Delhi Police.

"This is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. Let's come forward and help Delhi police by staying at our homes. And most importantly not to believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind!, Ishant said.

The lockdown is slated to end of April 14.

