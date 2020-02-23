Watch: Acrobatics on the boundary rope! Steve Smith saves a six; Du Plessis, Miller take a blinder

Image Source : TWITTER While Steve Smith saved a certain six, Faf du Plessis and David Miller combined to complete a stunning catch during the second T20I between South Africa and Australia.

Steve Smith may not be the most popular man around in South Africa - courtesy the infamous ball-tampering scandal which led to a year's suspension on him from Cricket Australia - but the former Australian captain's acrobatic effort earned applauds from the crowd during the second T20I in Port Elizabeth.

Smith made a herculean dive to deny a six for Quinton de Kock in the second over of the match, saving five runs for his side. He had taken the catch, but realised soon enough that he will be going out of the boundary rope, and showed awareness to throw the ball back in the field of play.

The piece of fielding led to the crowd at the St. George's Park standing up to applaud Smith.

Watch:

Ludicrous fielding from Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/Ykepk6bNTv — Mac - The Return (@MacTheReturn1) February 23, 2020

However, Quinton de Kock continued on his onslaught as he scored 43 runs off just 20 balls. Proteas eventually ended up at 158/4 in 20 overs.

The game saw another excellent piece of fielding - this time, by the home team. Moreover, the effort resulted in a dismissal of Mitchell Marsh, putting the South African side in the driving seat in the game. Marsh lofted the ball straight, and Faf du Plessis took a relatively easy catch on the boundary line.

Like Smith, however, the former South African captain noted that he would cross the boundary line, and lofted the ball for Miller, who dived brilliantly to complete the catch.

Watch:

In the end, South Africa held their nerves as Anrich Nortje bowled an incredible final over to lead the home side to a 12-run victory, thus leveling the series 1-1. With 17 needed in the final over to win, Nortje conceded only four, also taking the wicket of Ashton Agar.