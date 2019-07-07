Watch: Rohit Sharma's cheeky reply to reporter when asked about MS Dhoni's birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma's cheeky reply to reporter when asked about MS Dhoni's birthday

Rohit Sharma is not only a great batsman but a funny human being and therefore, loved by his teammates and fans around the world.

Rohit, who won another Man-of-the-Match award on Sunday as India beat Sri Lanka to seal top spot in the league, attended the post-match press conference and was asked what he has to say to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the occasion of his 38th birthday. And, his reply, left everyone in the room in splits.

"What do you tell someone on their birthday? Happy birthday only right?" Rohit told the reporter.

"We have our travel day tomorrow and we don't know we are going to Manchester or Birmingham. Accordingly, we will cut the cake during the bus drive. We will send you the photos," Rohit went on to add as everyone laughed along.

Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni 😄😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

However, following Australia's loss against South Africa, it is decided that India will travel to Manchester to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rohit scored his 27th ODI century and the fifth of the tournament, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's record and is now the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Leeds.

Rohit achieved the feat against his favourite walloping team, Sri Lanka, in their final league match of the 2019 World Cup in Leeds on Saturday. The HIT-MAN has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's records of scoring six centuries in World Cups and is also the second Indian to score 600+ runs in a single edition of the World Cup and fourth overall.

Shakib Al Hasan was the first player to score 600+ runs this tournament, followed by Rohit Sharma, who is on course breaking Tendulkar's record of the most runs scored in a World Cup.

Tendulkar has scored a record 673, while Rohit has scored 647 runs and with a semi-final in hand, Rohit can smash the long-held record held by the Master Blaster.

Rohit also became the highest run-getter in the group stages of a single World Cup.