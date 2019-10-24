Watch: MS Dhoni pampers his new SUV Jonga with Ziva's help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MS DHONI MS Dhoni posted a short video of him with his daughter Ziva, as they pamper their new SUV Jonga.

MS Dhoni posted a short video of him with his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni, as they pamper their new SUV Jonga.

The former Indian captain wrote, "A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle."

Watch:

MS Dhoni recently bought Jonga, and rode the jeep after attending the fourth day of the final Test between India and South Africa, held in his hometown Ranchi. The vehicle is used by the Indian Army.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been out of action since the 2019 World Cup. He served a 15-day stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir in August, and also made himself unavailable for the tour to West Indies and the home T20I series against South Africa.

It has also been reported that he will continue to remain unavailable for the series against Bangladesh.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in his first press conference, came in support of MS Dhoni when asked about his future. "It depends on him. Even when I was left out, the entire world said that he will never make it. I believed in myself and played for four years. Champions don't finish very quickly," the BCCI President had said.

"I don't know what is in his mind, what he thinks about his career. So, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game and India is very proud to have MS Dhoni."