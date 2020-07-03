Watch: Mohammed Shami returns to net practice session at farmhouse

Image Source : TWITTER/MDSHAMI11 Indian bowler Mohammed Shami was seen bowling in the nets on a video he posted on his official social media profile.

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami was seen bowling in the nets during a practice session at his farmhouse. Shami has been indulging in training sessions since last month alongside his brothers at his place, and keeps posting videos on his official social media profiles.

On Thursday, Shami posted a video of him bowling to his brothers. Looking at his stride and wrist position, one can ascertain that he didn't look rusty at all, even as the cricket action has remained at standstill for over three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Watch:

Quality practice session 🏏at my farmhouse 🏡all brothers together pic.twitter.com/UZiG0HEf0y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 2, 2020

Earlier, India's Test bowler Ishant Sharma and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also returned to training in individual capacities and took to social media to post photos and videos of the same.

India last played a cricket match in March earlier this year during the side's tour to New Zealand. The home ODI series against South Africa was called-off mid-way due to COVID-19 outbreak, with the first match of the series abandoned due to rain.

The pandemic also forced an indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League. However, it has been reported widely that the tournament may take place this year. It was further reported earlier this week that the BCCI might be eyeing an overseas tournament, with toss-up between Sri Lanka and UAE for hosting rights.

The BCCI confirmed in June that the side's international tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been postponed.

