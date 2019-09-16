Watch: England, Australia players share beers in dressing room after Ashes 2019 ends in draw

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLAND CRICKET The England and Australian cricketers shared beers in the dressing room after the end of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

The fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2019 ended in a 135-run win for England, this resulting in a final scoreline of 2-2. This was the first time in 47 years when the Ashes ended in a draw.

However, Australia retained the Ashes on England soil after 18 years.

Following the match, Tim Paine's Australian side walked into the English dressing room, and the players from both sides were seen together sharing beers and engaging in conversations.

The light-hearted scene of two arch-rivals enjoying their time together after an exhausting series is being celebrated by fans around the world.

Take a look:

Fierce competitors on the field, but so much respect between these two sides 👏 pic.twitter.com/fylX9HtWaD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

This is what Ashes cricket is all about! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺



Which conversation would you join? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jHWdINQJ4m — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

After the fourth Test, where Australia beat England to retain the Ashes, some sets of fans and media expressed their displeasure after Steve Smith reportedly mimicked Jack Leach during Australia's victory celebrations.

Leach played an important role in England's win in the third Test of the series, where he partnered Ben Stokes for the final wicket to lead the side to an incredible victory on the final day. Leach, who wears spectacles, was seen cleaning the glasses repeatedly during the innings, and Smith reportedly imitated the England bowler's actions during Australia's celebrations.

However, both the players posed for a picture after the fifth Test, with Smith even sported the spectacles.

An all-time great - and Steve Smith 😉



Congratulations on an incredible #Ashes series @stevesmith49. Leachy loves the glasses 🤓 pic.twitter.com/q5mpc8UK1n — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

Australia will now return to action on October 27, as they host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. England, meanwhile, will tour New Zealand in November for five T20Is, and two Test match-series.