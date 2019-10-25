Watch: Budding cricketers from 16 nations attend Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM INDIA The cricketers are currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The 18 boys and 17 girls from 16 different countries who are currently being trained at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru were in attendance for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had posted a video on its Instagram handle showing the children in the stands.

It was earlier reported that the BCCI in conjunction with the ministries of sports and external affairs, is currently hosting participants from 16 different countries in order to provide them with an opportunity to train with some of the best cricketers in India.

On April 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London that India will organise cricket training for boys and girls under the age of 16.

The children are from Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Tanzania. They are participating in the month-long camp which began from October 1 at the NCA in Bengaluru under the supervision of academy head and former India captain Rahul Dravid.

The match itself had to be called off due to rain midway through the second innings in which Karnataka was chasing a target of 253 set by Tamil Nadu. Karnataka ended up winning via the VJD method.