Virat Kohli wishes elder 'biradar' Vikas on 39th birthday with special childhood picture

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday wished his elder brother Vikas on his 39th birthday. Virat posted a childhood picture with Vikas on his Instagram story

Kohli, who is known for his wit and humour wrote: "Happy birthday biradar. One away from 40."

Vikas is a successful entrepreneur and is a proud co-owner of New Delhi-based restaurant, Nueva. Like his younger brother, Vikas is also a fitness freak as he has shared several pictures of gym sessions on his social media account. (Also Read | Used to be ashamed of myself seeing Virat Kohli go about his fitness training: Tamim Iqbal)

With all cricketing activities on hold, Virat is enjoying quality time with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at home. During the lockdown period, Kohli has been involved in several Instagram Live sessions with other cricketers and shared experience and moments of his life and career. (Also Read | Anushka understands what I want to say by just looking at my body language: Virat Kohli)

Recently, during a live Instagram session with India's Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said fame doesn't affect him much.

"I love this sport and the opportunity to do something that can inspire people. Playing for your country is the biggest honour for any sportsperson," he said on Reminisce with Ash.

"Having said that, if someone told me would you like to give all your fame, I would give it just like that. Because over a period of time you realise that, you are doing what is important, but you also need to be a normal person at the end of the day," he said.

