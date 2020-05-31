Anushka understands what I want to say by just looking at my body language: Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday once again praised her wife and actress Anushka Sharma for making fearless choices in her career. He also talked about his understanding with his wife saying that she understands him without him saying a word.

During his Instagram chat with teammate R Ashwin, Kohli said, "Anushka can understand my mindset and vice-versa. When two people are on the same wavelength those conversations become easier. She understands exactly what I’m saying without even me talking, just by looking at my body language."

Kohli then said talked about Anushka's career decisions and about her fearless choices.

"Her making choice of what she wants to do, as an actor, producer, comes from the right place. She is a person who always does the right thing. She follows her gut and instinct, and follows it to the T. She is absolutely fearless. And that is the key. To have that feeling of doing the right thing and then, whatever happens, left, right, center, you are not bothered by it."

"There is a lot of negativity that comes in the way and she is strong enough to go through that. And I have seen that and I have learnt that from her."

"In cricket, it is the same. Sometimes I have felt like today I am going to go out and be positive then I won't ask people, I am going to do it and if I fail, I am going to own to my failures. That's very important."

The couple has been quite active on social media through the nationwide lockdown posting various hilarious videos and adorable photos of themselves.

