Virat Kohli thanks 'kind neighbour' Shreyas Iyer for bringing homemade Neer Dosas

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a picture with fellow limited-overs teammate Shreyas Iyer, thanking him for bringing 'neer dosas' to his home. Kohli said that he hoped Shreyas' family also enjoyed the 'mushroom biryani' he sent them.

The two are neighbours who live merely 500 metres away from each other.

With cricket action currently at standstill, the players are confined to their homes, indulging in individual training as they await a return to the field.

Virat Kohli wrote, "A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41 . P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing."

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a funny request to Virat Kohli on the post. In the comments section, Chahal wrote, "Bhaiya please send some biryani here only 1400 km away @viratkohli."

Earlier, Virat Kohli has been significantly active on his social media profiles as he continues to share his training videos. He can be often seen doing weight training in his videos.

While there have been no guidelines on the return to training by the BCCI, many players have resumed outdoor training near their homes. While Mohammed Shami has shared videos of bowling in the nets to his brothers at his farmhouse, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have also returned to outdoor practice sessions.

The international cricket action will return later today when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first match will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

