Image Source : TWITTER: @IMVKOHLI Throwback to soft winds: Virat Kohli posts heartwarming photo with wife Anushka Sharma

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming photo with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Kohli, who is spending the lockdown period with Anushka, shared a throwback photo from a vacation.

Kohli captioned the post: "Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been."

Meanwhile, On Saturday, Kohli and Anushka donated Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday shared the information on his Twitter account that Kohli and Anushka have contributed Rs 5 lakh each.

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

Recently, Kohli also gave his opinion on playing behind closed doors and claims it as a possible situation, when the game resumes post coronavirus pandemic.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," said Kohli while speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' show.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage