Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity to send heartwarming wishes on Eid

Kohli posted a heartwarming note and wished good health and happiness for everyone.

New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2020 20:15 IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid on Twitter. Kohli posted a heartwarming note and wished good health and happiness for everyone. Eid is being celebrated in most part of the country on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid. Wishing good health and happiness to all of you and your families. #EidMubarak."

Flamboyant Indian opener KL Rahul also wished everyone on Eid and wrote: "Wishing everyone #EidMubarak. May the almighty bless you and your family with happiness. Have a great day with your loved ones."

Rahul's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter and sent wishes on Eid. "On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. #EidMubarak," he wrote.

Mohammed Shami sent biryani, seviyan to Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on the auspicious occasion of Eid. 

Shami took to Twitter and posted the photos of the dishes he courired to Shastri. "Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine Corriere kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc," Shami captioned the post.

Shastri took no time to reply to Shami's special gift to him and wrote: "Jab yeh lockdown khatam hoga tab saath mein khayenge. I’m sure the entire bunch will be waiting for Seviyan."

