Working the weights! John Cena shares Virat Kohli's workout routine

WWE superstar John Cena is known to upload cryptic posts on his Instagram handle, but the new post which he shared of Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, may have something similar to his profession.

Cena shared a video of Kohli, who had uploaded a video of him weightlifting, comparing a routine between 2016 and 2019.

Here's what Kohli wrote at the time. "Always take more time to get the technique right before wanting to take the weight up. Same exercise 3 years apart. Regular work on it and constantly focusing on technique has improved my mobility and full-body strength too. So always be patient with learning something new. Stay fit stay healthy".

Earlier, Cena had shared another picture of the Indian captain, but this time it was a representative of his catchphrase, 'You Can't See Me'. Take a look.

Cena is currently making it big in Hollywood and now shows up once in a while at the WWE. He was last seen in the recent WWE Raw reunion.

Kohli, on the other hand, is all set to lead Team India in the two-match Test series against West Indies. The No.1 ranked side look to consolidate their spot at the top and aim to come out with flying colours in the two-match away series.

Kohli is also on the verge of equalling former captain MS Dhoni's record of most wins as Indian Test captain. The 30-year-old currently has 26 wins from 46 matches while his predecessor had 27 wins in 60.

Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014. He has since led India to victories over Australia, England and New Zealand at home and 2-1 and 4-1 losses in South Africa and England respectively.

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia. A dominant Indian team beat Australia 3-1 to seal a historic win.

