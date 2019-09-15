Image Source : AP Virat Kohli explains the reason behind absence of 'Kul-Cha' from T20Is

The Indian team under Virat Kohli's leadership has not shied away from making tough calls. In fact, Kohli's reign has been all about chopping and changing and doing what's best for business. Therefore, when India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, Kohli & Co. decided to sack R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and place their bets on two young and unproven wrist-spinners, something that was good while it lasted.

Two years down the line as India got knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-finals, there has been another shift and this time, it's Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are facing the brunt of the policy change and Kohli on Saturday explained the reason behind the decision.

Athough the pair never played together since the second T20I in England on the 2018 tour but they were a regular presence in the side but as the T20 World Cup draws near, the time to experiment and settle for the right combination keeps growing in importance and the famed 'Kul-Cha' now looks out of order.

While the word 'rested' keeps cropping up, the basic reason behind their absence is batting or the lack of it.

"That was one of the reasons, (and) also to give opportunities to the guys who have done well in the domestic format and the T20 format, in the IPL also," Kohli said when asked if the continued absence of Kuldeep and Chahal is due to the team wanting to strengthen the batting.

"So, I think it's about finding the best balance that we can as a side and not necessarily stick to one kind of combination. If all teams across the world are batting till No. 9, 10 why can't we?"

The pair has been replaced by the returning Jadeja and Krunal Pandya, along with Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar. Bar Chahar, everyone can bat and do a job down the order. While Krunal and Jadeja can tonk the ball and finish games, Sundar is a handy bat when it comes to playing a supporting role...something neither Kuldeep nor Chahal can perform. The presence of a long batting order also allows the top-order to settle in and play without too much pressure.

Kohli went on to add that tough calls need to be made but they are done keeping in mind the best interests of the team.

"You need to take those calls at one stage. Bringing those guys at one stage was also not taken well by people.

"Look, whatever decisions are made, are to make sure that the team has the best and strongest balance that we can have approaching the T20 World Cup that we have next year. So, it's part that [batting inability] and part to check out the guys who are up and coming," Kohli said.

With 30 odd games to go before the showdown Down Under, Kuldeep and Chahal may well make the cut courtesy of some good performances in domestic cricket and the IPL but for now all they can do is ponder on their batting and fret over the idea of being forgotten because this Indian team ain't afraid of moving on.