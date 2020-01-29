Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Twitter reacts after Rohit Sharma single-handedly powers India to thrilling Super Over win in Hamilton

On Wednesday, Team India proved the world why they are ready for every challenge in World T20 year after beating New Zealand in the Super Over in Hamilton.

Hitman Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand's score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn't enough as Rohit and K.L. Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners.

This after the game was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class.

It is for a reason that the Indian bowling attack is considered one of the best in the world and with Jasprit Bumrah having a one-off bad day, Shami rose to the challenge and bowled a brilliant last over as New Zealand failed to score the 9 runs required despite Ross Taylor starting the over with a six.

While Shami dismissed Williamson off the third ball of the over, he cleaned up Taylor (17) off the last ball with the Kiwis needing one run to win.

Earlier, Williamson single-handedly took the game away from the Indians in the 17th of the innings - Bumrah's third. The Kiwi skipper picked 14 from the over to bring the required rate below the 10-run mark.

Going into the 17th, New Zealand needed 43 off 24 balls. But at the end of the over, the Kiwis needed 29 from the last three overs. With Ross Taylor giving Williamson company, it was all about not doing anything reckless for the hosts.

Fans and People from sports fraternity reacted on Rohit Sharma heroics in India's thrilling win over the hosts.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to hail Rohit and wrote: "Brothaman you beauty @ImRo45."

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachhan, who is an ardent cricket fan also congratulate Team India after the scintillating win.

"T3425 - INDIA INDIA INDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE," wrote Amitabh Bachhan.