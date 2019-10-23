Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly formally takes over as BCCI president

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after being elected unopposed last week.



Ganguly became the 39th BCCI president after being officially announced as the new head of Indian cricket.

With Ganguly taking over, the rein of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising of Vinod Rai, Dianna Edulji and Ravi Thodge will demit office. The CoA took over the BCCI January 30, 2017 and was initially a four-member panel also comprising of historian Ramchandra Guga and banker Vikram Limaye. However, the duo stepped down citing personal reasons while Guha and Edulji continued before Thodge was added to the equation in February this year.

But, with Ganguly and his new team taking over, CoA's watch will come to an end and BCCI will return back to its normal functioning with the new members on board.

The 47-year-old will be joined by Amit Shah's son Jay Shah as the new secretary while Arun Dhumal, who will be the new treasurer. Kerala's Jayesh George took the joint secretary's position while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand will be the new vice-president.

It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

Following his election, Ganguly said that his main aim is to resurrect the image of BCCI.

"I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI's image has got hampered and it's a great opportunity for me to do something," Ganguly said.

"Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it's a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge," he added.

Ganguly, who also holds the post of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) currently, went on to add that his first aim is to look after the domestic cricketers.

"My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers' financial interest," he said.

But, due to his appointment as the head of the BCCI, Ganguly will have to step down as the CAB head as one person cannot serve two positions at a time, which directly accounts for conflict of interest.

However, Ganguly's time at the helm is set to be as short as 9 months as he will enter a mandatory cooling-off period from July 2020 under the new rules as he has been the president of the CAB for the past five years and an administrator can only serve six years at a trot.