Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly can't wait to see 'massive and pretty' Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is set to be inaugurated soon by US President Donald Trump along with Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi and it has already created quite a buzz among the spectators and fans alike.

The Motera Stadium is set to be the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 -- double than the 54,000 it accommodated before the renovation.

The social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been sharing pictures of the grand venue and on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly coudln't hold his excitement to be present at the launch of the stadium on Februay 24.

"Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, BCCI shared a bird’s eye view of the picturesque stadium.

“MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The stadium was built in 1982 when the state government of Gujarat donated 50 acres of land and it hosted its first international match in 1983. So far, Motera has hosted one T20I, 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs. The last of match held before the reconstruction was between India and Sri Lanka in November 2014

Work on reconstruction began in 2015 after it was sanctioned by PM Modi.