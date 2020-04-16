'If I was bowling, I would..': Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he would exploit Virat Kohli's weakness if he bowled to him.

Team India captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. Having broken numerous batting records in his illustrious career so far, the Indian skipper emerged as a worthy successor to batting great Sachin Tendulkar in the national team.

However, as with any batsman, Kohli, too, has his own weakness. And former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he would exploit it if he ever bowled to Kohli.

"If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive," Akhtar said in an Instagram Live session.

"If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out,” he further said.

While the fans from both the sides relished the contest between Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar, the Pakistan pacer never bowled to Kohli in his career.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur, Kohli had said that while he never came face-to-face on the pitch with Akhtar, he was in awe with the speed with which he bowled.

"I have never faced Shoaib Akhtar. But I have seen him in a game in Dambulla against Pakistan. I got out. I couldn't face him. He looked lethal. When I saw that, I realised what it would feel like after his ball hit the batsmen on the body," the Indian captain had said.

