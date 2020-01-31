RP Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik named in BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee

Friday, January 31, 2020
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2020 18:41 IST
Image Source : GETTY

File image of RP Singh

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the BCCI.

The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

"The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

