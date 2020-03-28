Ricky Ponting shares throwback picture of signed shirt after debut match as Test captain

Image Source : TWITTER/RICKYPONTING Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting shared a picture of his signed shirt from teammates after he led the side in Tests for the first time.

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday shared photographs of the jerseys from his first Test as captain where his former teammates had signed the shirt and left messages.

Taking to Twitter, Ponting wrote: "When I captained my first Test the boys signed this shirt and left messages. I remember this Test most for the brilliant batting from @damienmartyn and @darren_lehmann in what were very tough conditions."

When I captained my first Test the boys signed this shirt and left messages. I remember this Test most for the brilliant batting from @damienmartyn and @darren_lehmann in what were very tough conditions. pic.twitter.com/LpUzgxIXzp — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 28, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has seen sporting activities around the world come to a standstill. And even the Indian cricketers are making the most of the break and spending quality time with their families.

In a chat session with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he has been helping in household chores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: "I don't remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around 2 hours. Cleaning the house is not easy man."

In another video, skipper Virat Kohli can be seen getting a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma in a latest Instagram post.

In the video posted by Anushka, Virat says: "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.