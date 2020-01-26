Republic Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead sportspersons in extending wishes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The sportspersons took to their social media profiles in extending wishes on the country's 71st Republic Day.

The nation is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, and sportspersons took to their social media profiles to extend their wishes to the countrymen. Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, as well as Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi led the sportspersons in wishing the nation.

Tendulkar wrote, "Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day. आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकानाएं। जय हिंद! #RepublicDayIndia."

Sehwag, meanwhile, wrote, "कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है, कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है। हम लहराएंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा, नशा ये हिंदुस्तान की शान का है। Vande Mataram."

India's current Test team member Cheteshwar Pujara also took to Twitter to extend his wishes. "Wishing you all a Happy #RepublicDay," wrote the batsman.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said, "Rejoice the Glory of India and it’s Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy #RepublicDayIndia. Jai Hind !"

Here are the tweets:

