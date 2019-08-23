RCB appoint Simon Katich as new head coach, part ways with Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Simon Katich will join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the new head coach, while Mike Hesson has been appointed as the Director for Cricket Operations.

Mike Hesson has been appointed as Director of Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Simon Katich will take on the role of the head coach for the upcoming season.

According to reports, Katich will take over the reins from Gary Kirsten while bowling coach Ashish Nehra has also been released by the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

Katich was released earlier in the year by Kolkata Knight Riders where he performed the same duties while Hesson resigned from the post of the Kings XI head coach before applying for the role of India's head coach, where he was pipped by a slight margin by current coach Ravi Shastri.

In his statement, the Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sanjeev Churiwala confirmed the appointment of the duo.

"RCB's purpose is to be the most trusted, respected and best performing T20 Franchise and hence our constant endeavour is to create a culture of excellence and high performance for every member of the team. To deliver this ambition we are very happy to announce the appointment of Mike Hesson and Simon Katich. We believe that Mike's extensive experience in building strong teams along with Simon's powerful cricket experience will help us create a winning culture," said Churiwala.

"As a result of this restructuring exercise, we will be moving to a single coach model. Consequently, we would like to thank Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra for their contribution over the past two seasons. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability on the highest stage. Everyone at Royal Challengers Bangalore wishes them all the best in the future," he added.