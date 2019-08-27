Ramesh Powar named India A's bowling coach for series against South Africa A

Image Source : TWITTER Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar has been selected as the bowling coach for India A for the upcoming five-match one-day series against South Africa A.

"He has been appointed only for the South Africa A series," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was embroiled in controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women's team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach.

Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev chose W V Raman as his successor.

India A will be playing two four day games and a five-match unofficial 'ODI' series against South Africa A.

The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram beginning from Thursday.

The squad for the series was announced last week, with Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey named the two captains for first three, and the last two one-dayers respectively. The squad also features India's first-team player Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the full squads:

India A team for 1st, 2nd and 3rd matches: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana

India A team for 4th and 5th matches: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel